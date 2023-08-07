Will Smith regrets pushing his kids to fame at a young age

Hollywood star Will Smith admitted that he regrets pushing Willow Smith and Jaden Smith to fame at such a young age because ‘nobody in his family was happy’. The 54-year-old made the honest confession when appearing on Kevin Hart’s ‘Peacock’ talk show, ‘Hart to Hart’, reported ‘aceshowbiz.com’.

“2010 was like the greatest year as an artist and as a parent. ‘Karate Kid’ came out in June and ‘Whip My Hair’ came out in October. I’m building this dream of a family I’ve had in my mind. ‘I’m going to do it better than my father did it’,” he said.

He added, “We’ve talked about it - my father was abusive. I told myself I would never have that kind of energy with my family and I had a dream of the family I was building. From 2010 to 2012, I achieved everything I had ever dreamed of. I was beyond my wildest dreams.”

Unfortunately, Will said his kids’ careers interfered with family bonding.

“Nobody in my family was happy. Nobody wanted to be in a platoon. Willow was the first one to begin the mutiny and it was my first realisation that success and money don’t mean happiness. Up until that point, I really believed that you could succeed on your way to a house and a family and you could win your way to happiness,” he explained.

That experience led the Oscar winner to reevaluate his priorities: “You can have so much stuff that it makes you miserable. That was my first pull-back and I was like, ‘Ok, what am I missing?’ That’s when I started reading and studying psychology and its relation to human happiness. I was never unhappy. I loved life, but I was driving the people around me in such a way that I was leaving scorched earth.”