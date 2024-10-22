Will never criticise a film or actor again: Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi addressed the backlash following his remarks on Prabhas’ character in the film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Warsi expressed nonchalance in a recent interview, where he said that negativity on social media doesn’t really affect him as he is a ‘positive person’. “Honestly, it’s okay. Everyone has their point of view. Also, it’s a democratic country and everyone is allowed to speak in it. If you are a positive person, anything negative does bother you. However, we have been at a place where stones are thrown, so it doesn’t bother me anymore,” the actor told a leading media house.

After receiving backlash on social media, Arshad seemed to have shut the comments section of some of his ‘Instagram’ posts. On this, he said that he doesn’t ‘even know’ how to do that but shared that he will reserve his opinions in the future. “I have decided that I will love every film that I watch. I will love every actor for the rest of my life,” he said with a chuckle.

For the unversed, Arshad, while talking to YouTuber Samdish Bhatia, said that Telugu superstar Prabhas’ character in Kalki was a caricature and that sparked outrage. He said, “Prabhas, I’m really sad. Why was he made to look like a joker? Why? I want to see a ‘Mad Max’. I want to see Mel Gibson. What have you made of it? Why do they do such things? I’ll never understand.” However, Warsi had praised Amitabh Bachchan’s performance in the same film.

This ‘joker’ comment was misconstrued by many as a slight against their matinee idol, with some feeling that he created the controversy to promote his film and Warsi found himself in the middle of a nasty exchange of comments that even had the usually genial Nani call it as a ‘call for attention’. On this Warsi said, “There are times when random people, to create content, manufacture a lot of such controversies. When this happened, many felt I said it because ‘Bandaa Singh’ was releasing. But I didn’t have any idea when the film would be released. You can never plan controversies or even its results.”