‘Will need multiple body transformations for Pariah 2’

The transition from television to films is a well-trodden path for many actors and Vikram Chatterjee is no exception. Gaining widespread popularity on Bengali television, Vikram successfully leaped to the big screen, where he took on several important roles. However, it was his portrayal of Lubdhak Chatterjee in ‘Pariah’ that truly solidified his status as a mass-appeal actor. This role marked a pivotal moment in his career, much like his earlier work in the TV serial ‘Ichchenodi’. Vikram openly acknowledges this parallel. Reflecting on the impact of ‘Pariah’, he recalled a conversation with a senior industry figure just four weeks after the film’s release. “He pointed out exactly this,” Vikram said. “I received immense love for ‘Ichchenodi’ and was later appreciated for ‘Phagun Bou’, ‘Khoj’ and ‘Tansener Tanpura’. But after ‘Pariah’, something changed. This film undoubtedly gave a big push to my career.”

In recent years, Vikram has become increasingly selective about his projects. He carefully chose roles in films like ‘Shohorer Ushnotomo Din E’, ‘Shesh Pata’ and ‘Memory X’ (his Hindi debut) after thoughtful consideration. His latest Bengali film, ‘Surjo’, was also chosen with this same careful approach. "There are still many people who doubt whether I’m a good actor or not. I don’t mind if some think I can’t act well. I am willing to put in extra effort. Over the past few years, I believe my choices have shown the audience that I can deliver strong performances when given a good character," said the ‘Saheb Bibi Golaam’ and ‘Kuler Achaar’ actor.

Vikram is receiving a lot of love for ‘Surjo’, with his social media flooded with congratulatory messages. When asked what drew him to Shieladitya Moulik’s film, he said, “The character and the film are primarily about positivity and hope. We live in a world where many people struggle with depression and life often feels overwhelming. Everyone seeks that one source of positivity. ‘Surjo’ tackles a complex subject but does so in a lighthearted way.”

The young actor himself has faced dark moments, admitting there were times when he didn’t even feel like getting out of bed. Yet, he also has a smile that his mother loves. “My mother always tells me I look good when I smile, but there's no denying that depression is as real as breathing. It depends on our circumstances, both personal and professional. I’ve had my share of days where I didn’t feel like getting up or going out. It happens to everyone. But I push myself because I’m a workaholic,” he said.

“I last shot for a film in November and since then, I haven’t found a single script that clicked or projects just didn’t work out. Sitting idle for nine months can be tough for any actor and it can lead to feeling depressed. But talking about work with friends like Tathagata (director of ‘Pariah’) and Aritra (director of ‘Shohorer Ushnotomo Din E’) helps. Plus, I focus on self-improvement when I’m not working,” added the actor, who loves riding in the hills.

Vikram talked about how acting coach Sudipta Chakraborty helps him improve as an actor. When he’s not working, he often attends workshops led by her. “She’s been crucial in helping me design and create my characters. I believe workshops are very important for any actor who wants to grow and improve with each project,” he said.

After ‘Surjo’, Vikram will start preparing for ‘Pariah 2’, which will require significant body transformation for the action role. The film will feature different timelines and Vikram might need three different looks depending on the final script. “Tathagata is working on the script. We don’t want to rush ‘Pariah 2’. The goal is to create something even better than the first film. Given our budget and shooting time constraints in Tollywood, strong pre-production is crucial. While we didn’t explore Lubdhak’s past life in ‘Pariah’, we will in ‘Pariah 2’. This means multiple body transformations and I’ll need several months to get in shape. If everything goes as planned, we might start shooting by the end of this year or early next year,” he said.