Will have to go hiding when LSD 2 comes: Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor has been making some bold choices as a producer. After the release of Karan Boolani’s sex comedy ‘Thank You For Coming’ last year, Ekta is now gearing up for the release of the anthology ‘LSD 2: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’. In an interview with ‘Variety’, Ekta opened up on why she may have to go hiding after the release of the Dibakar Banerjee directorial.

“ ‘Thank You For Coming’ has left a very strange pain in my heart because of the way that film was and the kind of reception it got in India, vis-a-vis the reception it got overseas, I don’t know what happened,” said Ekta.

‘Thank You For Coming’, starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, was co-produced by Ekta and Rhea Kapoor. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to glowing reviews but bombed at the Indian box office subsequently.

Ekta said that the hate she got for ‘Thank You For Coming’ has left her wondering how many feathers the much bolder ‘LSD 2’ would ruffle upon its release. “And the hate spamming we went through - our walls used to be spammed every day with hatred, because we attempted to discover and make a movie on female sexuality. I can only imagine what’s going to happen when ‘LSD 2’ comes. I think I’ll have to hide again,” she added.

‘LSD 2’ is a sequel to the groundbreaking found-footage anthology ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha’, directed by Dibakar and produced by Ekta’s ‘Balaji Motion Pictures’. It also marked the debut of Rajkummar Rao.

“It wasn’t my idea. It was Ekta’s idea. She suggested that enough time had passed and society had changed so much that we could make ‘LSD 2’,” said Dibakar to a top news organisation. “In the time of ‘LSD 2’, our virtual life has now completely dominated our real life. So, in this virtual life that we live in, I wanted to see how it was happening,” he added.

‘LSD 2’ is slated to be released in cinemas on April 19.