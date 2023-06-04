Why was Nora Fatehi compared to Katrina Kaif?

Nora Fatehi is one of the best dancers when it comes to female actresses in the industry today. In no time, Nora has generated her own fan following with her screen presence and of course, her fashionista image, thanks to her ‘A’ game when it comes to style and fashion.

The actor-dancer makes some really stylish appearances and wins hearts with her pictures on social media. While she is slowly climbing the ladder upwards and even working on her accent, Nora recently recalled her initial days in the industry when she was compared to Katrina Kaif.

In a recent interview, the actor said that the opportunities she has had have been very last-minute, but thankfully, she has always been prepared. She would stay locked up in the room and watch stuff on TV to work on her Hindi.

Fatehi said that she was so committed to her work that she wouldn’t party or make boyfriends like other girls. The actor added that she realised in her second month in India that she had to tone down her Canadian accent and body language.

Nora also missed out on her brother’s wedding and people started asking her, “Do you want to be the next Katrina Kaif?” But Nora knew that she had to work on herself and there was nothing wrong if she assimilated with the culture and people of the place that she was working in.

Nora Fatehi will be seen next in Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut, ‘Madgaon Express’.