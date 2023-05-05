Why was Christina Ricci ‘so obnoxious’ as a child star?

Christina Ricci said that childhood stardom made her ‘obnoxious’.

The 43-year-old actor, who found fame as Wednesday Addams in ‘The Addams Family’ movie in 1991, admitted that she initially struggled to cope with the pressures of fame, reported ‘aceshowbiz.com’.

“Some people deal better with fame than other people and some have more supportive families than other people. I do think that having a ‘famous child’ is a weird pressure to put on a child,” she told the ‘Reign with Josh Smith’ podcast.

She added, “I think it’s - and I always thought this when I was younger - when being asked questions about who I was before I knew who I was, I knew that that was not helpful as a kid, which is probably why I was so obnoxious in interviews all the time. I find it interesting because anytime I work with someone who has been a child actor, they are the most professional people on set. They are the people who understand the sacrifices that are going to have to be made.”