Why was Bobby Deol upset with the web series 'Rana Naidu'?

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who became a household name with his role in director Prakash Jha’s web series ‘Aashram’, recently opened up about not being a part of ‘Rana Naidu’, which was the Indian adaptation of ‘Ray Donovan’. The series featured Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati in lead roles.

When he was asked which web series he did not enjoy much, Bobby told ‘iDiva’ that he didn't like ‘Rana Naidu’.

In the same interview, when Bobby Deol was asked if there was any co-star he wouldn’t like to work with, he recalled the time when his father and veteran actor Dharmendra had an encounter with his co-actor, who had told him, ‘I’ll never work with you’.

“So, my dad said, ‘Whatever you wish’ and then the time changed and there was a film with the same actor and he knew what he had told my dad, so he was worried that my dad wouldn’t work with him and my dad said, ‘I never think like that. It was your choice, not mine. I’d love to work with you’,” Bobby shared.

On the work front, Bobby Deol will be next seen in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming Hindi directorial ‘Animal’.