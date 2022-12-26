Why Playing A Corrupt Cop In 'Kuttey' Has Put Arjun Kapoor In A Dilemma?

Arjun Kapoor, who is set to play a cop in the upcoming theatrical film 'Kuttey', said that his role in the film brought in a sense of dichotomy as he is a law-abiding citizen, but his character is that of a corrupt police officer in the film.

"For me to play a cop in 'Kuttey' was a fulfilling experience, because to be a law-abiding person and to try and operate outside of the law was an interesting dichotomy to have to play a corrupt official. It was very exciting to wear the uniform, wear the cap, do the salute and look and feel the part," he said.

Arjun had earlier essayed the role of a cop in the Dibakar Banerjee directorial 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.

"Playing a policeman in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' gave me a lot of love, invaluable appreciation and of course, some best actor awards! So, if I get the same respect and accolades by playing a cop again in 'Kuttey', I'd happily take that because I'm also a greedy actor who wants to leave a mark in the films that I do," he added.

The actor also mentioned that he has been pushed by his director, the young Aasman Bhardwaj, to deliver a performance that he is super proud of.

"I have been pushed by Aasman to explore and show my skills in 'Kuttey'. It's the best thing to have a director who believes in you and wants the best for you. He has always stood next to me like a rock, telling me that I can go that extra distance," he said.

He further noted: "I feel playing a cop could be a game changer for me as, on one end of the spectrum, I have played a suspended police officer. Now that I have played a not-so-nice police officer, I hope to play a positive difference-making character who is in uniform too."