Why isn't Nora Fatehi able to land a lead role?

Nora Fatehi doesn’t think that because of her dance numbers, filmmakers don’t want to cast her in lead roles. Instead, in a new interview with a leading media house, she blamed filmmakers for not looking past ‘four girls’ and casting only them in their films.

Without taking any names, Nora hinted that she wasn’t able to land a leading role as filmmakers ‘don’t think outside of what’s in front of them’. She added that ‘only four girls are doing films in rotation and all four are getting projects nonstop’.

“I don’t think because I dance, they don’t want to cast me. Our main iconic heroines in Bollywood have been dancers who perform beautifully. And they excel in dance numbers, right? That was just part of being an iconic heroine. I don’t think it was because of that. I think it was always, ‘Oh, I don’t know’. It’s almost like, ‘Let’s see who will take the chance on her and if she delivers in all the categories - meaning, acting skills, presence, aura and the ability to express the language skill - then we’ll all jump on the opportunity’. So, I think it was who would have gotten the ladies to do it first and to take a chance on me first. I think that was what everyone was waiting for,” Nora told the media house.

Nora added, “Today, the industry has become very competitive. Let’s be realistic. There are only a few films a year. Sometimes, what happens with filmmakers is that they don’t think outside of what’s in front of them. So, if only four girls are doing films and they’re going in rotation and all four are getting projects nonstop, the filmmakers will only remember those four. They won’t think beyond that. So, your job is to try to intercept the four and become five and get into rotation and then that’s just how the ball rolls. It’s hard work, but it’s happening and I’m very grateful for that. I just have to prove myself so I can stick around. That’s the next challenge.”