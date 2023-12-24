Why is OTT giant Netflix rejecting Dibaker Banerjee's 'Tees'?

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee is still grappling with challenges surrounding his latest project, ‘Tees’. Despite being commissioned by ‘Netflix’, the film’s release has been delayed as the streaming platform expressed concerns about its perceived riskiness for a wider audience. The cast of ‘Tees’ features prominent names such as Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala, Neeraj Kabi, Divya Dutta, Shashank Arora and Huma Qureshi.

The completed film is still awaiting its release and Dibakar recently discussed the matter in an interview with ‘Unfiltered’ by Samdish.

He revealed that he hadn’t been able to ‘move on’ from the project. Describing the film, he mentioned that it revolves around ‘three generations of an Indian family, which begins in the 1980s and ends in 2042’. Despite its completion, the film is yet to see the light of day due to the concerns raised by ‘Netflix’.

Banerjee shared his struggle with moving on from his latest film ‘Tees’ in the interview. He expressed that despite completing the film and ‘Netflix’ commissioning and acquiring it, the streaming platform has yet to release it. When questioned about the delay, he mentioned that it’s best to inquire directly with ‘Netflix’. According to him, the streaming giant initially expressed uncertainty about the timing for the film’s release and later stated in an interview that ‘Tees’ didn’t align with their current slate of content.

Dibakar revealed that he is actively seeking solutions for the release of ‘Tees’. Faced with the challenge of ‘Netflix’ withholding the film, he shared, “Now I am knocking on all doors and begging people to buy the film from ‘Netflix’. I am meeting people in India as well as abroad so that someone can buy it from ‘Netflix’ and release it. I have not been able to move on from the film because I am entangled in it.” The filmmaker is actively engaged in efforts to find a resolution and bring the completed project to the audience.