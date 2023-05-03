Why is Emma Watson taking a break from acting?

Emma Watson recently opened up about the reasons why she is taking an acting break.

Watson, who rose to fame starring in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise as Hermione Granger, said that she ‘wasn’t very happy’, reported ‘Deadline’.

“I think I felt a bit caged,” Watson told ‘Financial Times’ in a recent interview.

She added, “The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over. To stand in front of a film and have every journalist say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’ It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process.”

Watson’s last film was Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’, which was released in 2019 and co-starred Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothee Chalamet, Bob Odenkirk, Meryl Streep and others.

Over the years, Watson starred in films like ‘The Circle’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘The Bling Ring’. The star mentioned that she felt like she ‘didn’t have a voice’.