Why has Salman Khan been ‘unlucky in love’?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently admitted that he has been ‘unlucky in love’, probably because of his own faults.

Asked on a famed chat show whether he intended to write an autobiography on his love affairs, he replied, “My love stories will go with me to the grave.”

When asked when he intends to marry, he replied, “When somebody comes, it will happen. Actually, all my previous girlfriends were good; the fault lies with me. When the first one left, it could have been her fault. When the second one and then the third one left, there could be faults with them, but with the fourth one, doubt creeps in whether the fault lies with them or me.”

“In the fifth case, it could have been 60:40. But when more was left, it was confirmed that it was my fault. None of them had any fault. It is only my fault. Probably a kind of fear in their minds that I may not be able to give them happiness in life. I am sure they are all happy wherever they are,” he added.

The host asked again, “The whole world wants to know when you will marry.”

“When God Almighty wills so. Two individuals are needed for marriage. In the first case, the marriage did not happen. When I said yes, somebody said, no. When somebody said yes, I said no. Now there is ‘no’ from both sides. When both sides say ‘yes’, the marriage will take place. There’s still time. I am 57. I want this time to be the first and last. Matlab ek biwi honi chahiye,” he added.

On being asked how many children he wants, the actor replied: “As many as possible. Many. If I have one after six years, I can play with it for 20-25 years. This is called dedication, consistency and persistence.”