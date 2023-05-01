Why has Dino Morea been rejecting so many roles?

While many were wondering why Dino Morea gradually disappeared from the Hindi film industry, the Bollywood star himself recently opened up about why he has been rejecting many roles. The actor has appeared in a few web shows of late.

Morea, who recently made his Telugu cinema debut with star director Surender Reddy’s ‘Agent’, kickstarted his Bollywood career in 1999 with the musical romance, ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi’. The film also marked the debut of 300 members of the cast and crew. Though he continued the streak by appearing in the first instalment of Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Raaz’ franchise, Morea has been largely absent from Bollywood since 2010.

“I have been dying to do something over here (Bollywood). But I have been receiving terrible offers. The work that has been coming to me has really not been great. Had I done the same, then my fans would say ‘What are you doing?’ It’s a conscious decision to try and pick decent roles that would take my career one step ahead, rather than five steps behind,” Morea said in an interview with a leading news agency.

In a recent interview with another leading media house, Morea, who was a regular face on the ramp before his Bollywood debut, also mentioned how the craze for models that the public had in the 1990s or early 2000s has changed now.

“If you are a good actor, you get an opportunity. So, you don’t have to be a model to be a good actor right now. Models were also quite popular back then and you already had a fan base that you could tap into as an actor. Unfortunately, that is not the case today.”