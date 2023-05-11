Why does Vikrant Massey want to work with Janhvi Kapoor?

Vikrant Massey said that he would love to work with Janhvi Kapoor as she is ‘10 times more popular’ than him. He has worked with actors such as Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha in the past and featured mostly in critically acclaimed, non-commercial films.

Massey has essayed roles in critically acclaimed films such as Konkona Sen Sharma’s ‘A Death in the Gunj’, Alankrita Srivastava’s ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ and Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’. He also featured in small roles in ‘Lootera’ and ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’.

During a recent interview with a popular entertainment portal, when asked to name an actor he’d like to work with, Vikrant said it was Janhvi Kapoor: “Well, she’s really popular, maybe a lot of people will watch my film because of her. That’s true. She’s like 10 times more popular than me. So, maybe just because of that, but because of the popularity, a lot of people would end up watching my film.”

Talking about his unconventional choice of films and shows, Vikrant told a top news agency earlier this year that he prefers to do ‘unconventional stuff’ and it is natural for an actor to be drawn towards ‘things that are unconventional’. He also said that he has yet to ‘arrive in the business’.

“My films are not in the cinema theatres and I am pretty much aware of that. And I also know why they are not in the cinema, especially when I am leading a cast. It is because I still haven’t arrived in the business. There is a long way to go, but I am happy with the way I am doing and the kind of stories I am telling,” he told the top news agency.