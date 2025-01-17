Why does Kartik Aaryan have a ‘love-hate relationship’ with Karan Johar?

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s work relationship has endured many ups and downs. The duo announced they would work together on ‘Dostana 2’ in 2019, but the partnership fell through as the film was shelved midway. It was widely reported that Kartik and Karan had a massive rift, but the duo has now made up and is working on another film. At the recent ‘Screen Live’ event in Mumbai, Kartik spoke about his relationship with Karan after he was shown a picture of the two of them together. In the picture, Karan is pulling Kartik by the ear.

The photo got a big laugh from the audience and Kartik, who was at a loss for words, started laughing too. “What do I say to this?” he said. Kartik said that he has a ‘love and hate relationship’ with Karan and this photo was a ‘representation’ of the same. He said, “I think this is a love-and-hate relationship. This photo represents that very well’.”

The actor recalled that the photo was taken before they started working on ‘Dostana 2’. “This was the moment when our first film, which was going to happen, was signed. This was then. I think he knew that I… so he took the picture beforehand,” he recalled.

Kartik assured his fans that he is collaborating with Karan again. Titled ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, the film is produced by ‘Dharma Productions’ and directed by Sameer Vidwans for a 2026 release. Kartik said, “Now I am doing a film with him. We are doing it together.”