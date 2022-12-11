Why Do Actors Romance Young Actresses?

The debate around older Bollywood male stars romancing younger female actors has been going on for a long time. Recently, Kajol, who portrayed the role of a mother of a 24-year-old man in 'Salaam Venky', reflected on the same and explained why actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are romancing actors 20 years younger than them.

Speaking at a leading media house's event, Kajol said that movies are ultimately a business that needs to earn profits.

"I think the heroes of our film industry feel they are in this nut for a reason and the reason is that the film industry is a business at the end of the day. Whatever you do at the end of the day, every hero has to pull in that much to make that film a hit. It's a huge responsibility on their heads," she opined. However, she made it clear that this was her opinion and not a fact.

She believes that she has been able to play diverse roles in her career because she didn't have the responsibility of bringing business to the industry.

"Somebody asked me this question, 'You have grown as an actor and your contemporaries have not grown as diverse as the roles that you have done'. I think that really has to do with the fact that they are also stuck down the line because of the number game. They are shouldering that responsibility," added Kajol.

Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar was also criticised for romancing the much younger Manushi Chillar in 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

Kajol will be next seen in 'The Good Wife', an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name.