Why didn't Vidya Balan look in the mirror for six months?

Vidya Balan, one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, has delivered some of the biggest female-led films from ‘The Dirty Picture’ to ‘Kahaani’ and ‘Ishqiya’ and many more. She also recently delivered the biggest hit of her career with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ where she stepped into the shoes of Manjulika once again after a gap of 17 years.

But the journey for the actress hasn’t been exactly smooth. There was a time when she was considered bad luck and she was getting replaced from all her films. She recently opened up about an incident that taught her a very important life lesson.

During her conversation with ‘Galatta India’, she shared that she had shot for a Tamil film for a few days and she was suddenly replaced. She called up the filmmaker and said she wanted to meet him and she went with her parents to Chennai. Sitting in their office he showed them the footage and casually mentioned, ‘Kaha se heroine lage rahi hai? She doesn’t know how to act. She doesn’t know how to dance’.

After this incident, Vidya stated that she couldn’t look at herself in the mirror for six months, she felt ugly. She also mentioned that one has the right and power to replace someone in a project but always be kind with your words as words have the power to damage or nurture you. She also stated that she will never forget that that was an early lesson in life that taught her to be kind to people because he really destroyed her self-image for six months.