Why didn't Palak Tiwari want to pursue a TV career?

Palak Tiwari, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, recently shared her reasons for not wanting to pursue a television career. Since her mother, Shweta Tiwari, is a well-known television actor, Palak believes that entering the television industry would have been comparatively easier for her, but she chose to focus on films instead.

In an interview with a popular TV channel, Palak said, “I knew that I wanted to do movies. I feel like my mom did TV for so many years and she has handled and done everything so well. There is nothing left for me to do. And there would anyway be a comparison, but I think I never stood a chance in TV.”

Shweta Tiwari, who made her acting debut in 1999, gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of the character Prerna in the popular soap opera ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’.

Palak Tiwari also revealed that she got offers from TV: “Movies for me were comparatively a bit difficult to enter, but in TV, my mom has a legacy. So that was very easy for me and I got a lot of offers. But I didn’t want to do it.”

Talking about bagging a ‘Salman Khan’ film, the actor said, “I got lucky, but I never expected to get a Salman Khan film.”

Helmed by Farhad Samji, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ also starred Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla and others.