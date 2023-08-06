Why did Vivek Oberoi's career take a hit?

Vivek Oberoi, who made his big Bollywood debut with director Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Company’, opened up about how certain external forces deliberately made sure that he was denied opportunities to prove himself.

In an interview with the news portal, Vivek shared that failure taught him to be a good person and a good human being, to be humble, nice and helpful and not to abuse the position of power he is in. Some people have an arrogance about being nice.

According to him, ‘if something bad, like a film’s failure, has happened, that’s one thing. But the feeling of being so helpless when you know it’s going to happen again and again and that you are going to get manoeuvred, manipulated out of work or crushed and not even get the opportunity to prove yourself, is very frustrating’.

The ‘Masti’ star personally felt that there was nothing worse than feeling completely helpless. He stated that ‘when you know something’s happening, but you can’t do anything about it’.

When Oberoi was asked whether he knew who was behind it, he promptly replied, “Of course I do. It’s a small industry and it’s an open secret.”

Recently, the actor reportedly filed a police complaint against his business partners for allegedly duping him of Rs 1.5 crore. He alleged that the accused made the actor invest money in an event and film production firm promising lucrative profits. However, later, the accused persons used the money for wrongful self-gain. The police in Mumbai are currently investigating the matter.