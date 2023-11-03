Why did Sushmita Sen call 'Aarya' not her 'best work'?

Sushmita Sen revealed that her web series ‘Aarya’, which is now streaming with its third season on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’, is still not her best work. She has a lot more to come and offer to the audience.

Sushmita is one actor who got a wonderful opportunity to showcase her acting skills on the OTT platform with her show ‘Aarya’. The team has had two wonderful seasons and now they are back with the third season, which was released on November 3. The actor spoke about the show’s third season, the impact it has had on her filmography and much more.

Talking about the impact ‘Aarya’ had on her filmography, she said, “Everything. I had an institution like Ram Madhvani teaching me not over 40 days of one film but 60-60-60 days of three seasons and more to come. As an actor, I have grown. But if you say this is my best work, I will say no. I have a lot to come. It has revived the thirst of an artist in me. I got to work with such great actors, with whom you can’t work without proper preparation. I had many hit songs and hit films, but never had ‘Aarya’ in my life. It has added a lot to my filmography.”

Talking about the third season of the show, Sen said, “We have received so much love for the first two seasons. This is the reason why we have come up with season 3. We told a story with great honesty. We are very excited for the third season.”

Talking about the change OTT has brought into everyone’s lives, the actor further said, “I’m a big fan of OTT. It has given me time to flesh out characters that I’d otherwise have to show quickly. It has made us reach the houses of the people, where they can watch us anytime and anywhere.”