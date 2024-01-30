Why did Sanjay Kapoor decide to become a producer?

Fifteen years ago today, on January 30, 2009, Zoya Akhtar made her directorial debut with ‘Luck By Chance’, starring Farhan Akhtar and Konkona Sen Sharma. It follows the journey of a young actor from Delhi striving to establish himself in the competitive world of Bollywood. The ensemble cast includes the late Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles, with Hrithik Roshan making an extended cameo.

Sanjay Kapoor recently reflected on his career, noting that despite his involvement in Zoya Akhtar’s successful directorial debut, ‘Luck By Chance’, he encountered a dry spell professionally afterward. As reported by a leading media agency, the actor stated he thought ‘Luck By Chance’ would be the turning point for him. It came in 2009 and he has never received so many calls. For five to six years, people kept talking about it and even when he met them today, they spoke about the film. But he didn’t sign a single relevant movie after ‘Luck By Chance’. From 2009 to 2013 or 2014, he doesn’t remember if he did anything. That is also the reason he became a producer.

On the work front, Sanjay Kapoor will be seen next in Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’. In the film, he will be seen alongside Dimple Kapadia. Kapoor also shared that he has another project with Karisma Kapoor that also stars Vijay Varma, Sara Alia Khan and Pankaj Tripathi. He is also doing a show titled ‘Laal Batti’ with Nana Patekar. It is directed by Prakash Jha.