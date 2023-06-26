Why did Ridhi Dogra choose to be a part of 'Jawan' and 'Tiger 3'?

Ridhi Dogra, who is looking forward to the release of two big films, Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ and Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3’, recently revealed why she chose to be a part of these films.

In a recent interview, she said that ‘Jawan’ and ‘Tiger 3’ are not projects she usually associates herself with and her friends ask her about the same. According to her, she was very clear that she is doing this not to take over the film.

She was doing it to learn, to challenge herself and to put herself in an uncomfortable spot.

According to her, she comes from a world where they get so much love and adulation and they have a loyal fanbase. The actor added that in today’s time, stardom is so instant. She feels blessed to come from television where she enjoys that loyal fanbase. Whether she goes to Kashmir or Chennai, she has met people who have seen her television shows and who are invested in her and want to take a picture with her.

Elaborating further, Ridhi added that she did ‘Tiger 3’ so that she will get to work with Maneesh Sharma. She revealed that she loved ‘Band Baaja Baarat’ and she has known him since he was an assistant director and she wasn’t even an actor. She shared that when she was approached for the role and heard that it is him directing ‘Tiger 3’, she said that she is doing it only for him and to be on set with him.

According to Dogra, she doesn’t plan or strategise in life. With ‘Jawan’ also, she has only done it for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. Someday, she’d also like to do something else with Khan and that would be a dream come true for her. She aspires to star opposite him and romance him. However, that doesn’t mean she will not take challenging opportunities.