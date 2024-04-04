Why did Mrunal Thakur want to quit doing Telugu films?

Mrunal Thakur had been part of the Hindi film industry before she took the leap of faith and entered Telugu films with ‘Sita Ramam’. Since, she is not a Telugu-speaking person, doing a film in that language was daunting for her. She said that there were days when she wanted to quit doing Telugu films.

In an interview with ‘Galatta Plus’, the actor explained her earlier inhibitions to joining Tollywood and her process while working in the films.

“I didn’t want to be in a space where I feel handicapped because when you don’t know the language, you feel restless and I kid you not, I did have moments where I wanted to give up. I have literally cried but every drop of tear has brought praise for me,” Mrunal said.

The actor, who played the role of a princess in ‘Sita Ramam’, added, “Earlier, I felt like what was more important was what mattered was the story and language was manageable, but I think if you don’t know the language it gets a bit tough and since childhood, I wanted to be a princess. So, this was the best opportunity and my preparation started from childhood.”

After ‘Sita Ramam’, Mrunal did ‘Hi Nanna’ alongside Telugu star Nani and eventually signed ‘Family Star’, directed by Parasuram and co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Since Mrunal’s mother tongue is Hindi and Marathi, her process of delivering dialogue involved all three languages known to her.

She explained, “It’s a three-language translation. Sometimes, you don’t have the time to do that because suddenly the scene is written and the light is going and we don’t have the location tomorrow. So earlier, I used to write a dialogue in Telugu and translate it into English because it was the only common language between my ADs and then I would translate it into Hindi or Marathi because that is my mother tongue.”