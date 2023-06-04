Why did Manoj Bajpayee's wife doubt his choice to do 'The Family Man'?

Manoj Bajpayee’s character of Srikant Tiwari in his debut web series, ‘The Family Man’, is one of his most loved characters. The show turned out to be a hit and was followed by an equally successful second season as well.

The actor recently revealed that during the making of the show, his wife Shabana Raza thought it was just a ‘serial’ and was afraid that the show would ruin Manoj’s career.

Talking about the time when Manoj Bajpayee started working on ‘The Family Man’, the actor told a leading media house in an interview, “Raj and DK sent me two episodes and I loved it and started making notes. I think the character notes for Srikant Tiwari were the most I have made. I would remember something, rush back to my notebook and pen it. I had even decided not to work for eight months and was working out a lot. So, that became an issue with my wife, Shabana.”

Revealing her perception about the project, he further added, “She thought I was doing some kind of serial and asked me, ‘What is this OTT?’ I told her that it was different and she was like, ‘What is the need for money? Why are you ruining your career? Everything is going well. Why do you want to ruin it?’ I told her how shows like ‘Narcos’ have become popular. ‘But eventually, it’s a serial only, no?’ she would tell me. I think she didn’t realise the strength and potential of OTT till she saw the first season of ‘The Family Man’.”