Why did Jin talk about BTS disbanding in 2018?

BTS member Jin recently opened up on why he talked about the group disbanding during his MAMA speech in 2018. He appeared as a guest on fellow group member Suga’s variety web series ‘Suchwita’. J-Hope also came on the show for a brief while. Taking to its ‘YouTube’ channel, ‘BangtanTV’ shared a video of episode 12. The episode was filmed days before Jin left for his mandatory military service.

On the show, Suga asked Jin about his MAMA speech, to which the latter responded: “That was when we were promoting ‘Fake Love’ and every month, we only had a day and a half off. I got really mad over that half. For about three months, we only had one day off each month. The agency said we had to work like that to make it. We knew that it wasn’t entirely wrong.”

Suga added, “Since everything was going on so well, 2018 was the biggest year for us. We were promoting ‘Fake Love’ and ‘Idol’.”

Jin continued, “That’s why we worked so hard. But mentally and physically, it was too hard on us. And we wanted to just let it all go. We were like, ‘I can’t do this anymore. Let’s stop here’. That’s how we felt.”

Jin and Suga recalled that in 2018, BTS’ office was in Nonhyeon-dong and the members went to a bar and drank.

Jin concluded, “So, I just wanted to be honest about how we had felt. But when our fans heard that, I’m sure it could have sounded negative because it is not an easy thing to talk about. But it was in the past already. It was something that happened a year ago. It was true that we had thought about it and everything turned out okay in the end.”