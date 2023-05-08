Why did Jameela Jamil skip the audition for 'You' season 4?

Los Angeles: Actor-model Jameela Jamil revealed she skipped the audition for the fourth season of ‘You’ as she doesn’t feel comfortable ‘doing sex scenes’.

‘The Good Place’ star shared her thoughts on the ‘Podcrushed’ podcast, hosted by ‘You’ stars Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin and Sofia Ansari.

Jamil said she was initially supposed to audition for the latest season of the crime drama series, but when she learned her ‘character was supposed to be quite sexy’, she ‘pulled out of the audition, because I am so shy about anything sexy that I can’t’. While the actor didn’t disclose which role she was set to audition for, she referenced series lead Badgley’s past comments on asking showrunner Sera Gamble for fewer sex scenes in the series.

Jamil also praised Badgley for refusing to do sex scenes in ‘You’.

“And then you came out and were like, ‘Yeah, I’m not doing sex scenes anymore. And I was like, ‘Hell, I didn’t even know that was a boundary that we could draw. That’s fantastic’. But then I was like, ‘I should have gone and done the show’,” she said.

Jamil, also known for ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ and ‘The Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’, said she ‘can’t even watch sex scenes in films’.

“Even on my own, I have to fast-forward through sex scenes because I’ve become so shy about watching other people. It’s not a shame. I feel there’s an awkwardness around it,” she added.

The actor, during the podcast, said she doesn’t identify as ‘someone who would have enjoyed objectifying myself, personally’.

“But that’s also because I have so much deep childhood trauma, like sexual trauma stuff. So, I think that was never in the cards for me. You know, I still wear a little skirt or a busty top, but, like, occasionally. But generally, I feel quite protective of myself in that way,” Jamil said.