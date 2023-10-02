Why did Adah Sharma refuse to comment on ‘The Vaccine War’?

What’s common between Adah Sharma’s ‘The Kerala Story’ and Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’? Both have been termed ‘propaganda films’. While Vivek had gone all out supporting ‘The Kerala Story’, even congratulating the team for their ‘brave effort’, Adah decided not to comment about the film in a recent interview.

The actor shared that she had not watched the film yet and didn't want to give any opinions.

“After ‘The Kerala Story’, I have learnt that one should not loosely speak about a film without watching the entire film. I remember when ‘The Kerala Story’ was released, there was a teaser released before it. A lot of people decided what the whole film was about after seeing those seconds of teasers. They had opinions about it,” she told a leading media house.

Adah Sharma added, “My only thing was people - at least watch the film and then say something about it. Of course, you can say what you want. It’s a free nation, but what if someone watches the poster for ‘Kofuku’ and says this is about two people who are trying to fly? Till I watch the film, I won’t comment.”

She was further asked if she would be watching ‘The Vaccine War’, to which she casually replied, “I am looking forward to watching all films.”

Kangana Ranaut took to ‘X’ to defend Vivek Agnihotri and his film ‘The Vaccine War’. Reacting to one of her tweets, a user suggested she did not support the filmmaker, calling him ‘nasty’. Kangana then responded, saying that she takes a ‘stand for everyone’. The actor added that she even stood for people ‘who did everything in their capacity to ruin’ her.

After Kangana called out a report criticising ‘The Vaccine War’ and its box office, a user replied, “Don’t support him, my love. Nobody can be nastier than Vivek Agnihotri. He drunkenly abused me. He’s far from being an artist. See what he said about Shah Rukh Khan, too. He doesn’t need any empathy, especially from a straight shooter like you.”

To this, the actor wrote back, “I stand for everyone. I stood for even those who did everything in their power to ruin me. I stand for a better future and collective well-being.”