‘Why Can’t Elephants Be Red?’ book to be launched by National School of Drama

On February 15, 2023, ‘Niyogi Books’ and the National School of Drama will announce the launch of the new children’s book. Titled ‘Why Can’t Elephants Be Red?’, the book has been penned by actor and producer Vani Tripathi Tikoo and will be launched under the aegis of the Bharat Rang Mahotsav at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi.

The book’s plot follows Akku, a lively, imaginative and adventurous two-and-half-year-old little girl. Growing up partly in Gurgaon and mostly in Singapore, she is the darling of her big joint family. From playing with her fishy friends and beloved puppy to discovering the wonders of swimming pools, sea beaches and malls, every new experience fills the kid with joy and curious questions.

She loves to scribble, draw and colour and her imagination runs riot with elephants that are red, crabs that have mustaches and unicorns that don’t have horns. But the biggest adventure of all awaits Akku: her first day at school.

The book’s story reads: “So isn’t it fun to think of a crab, who has a mustache, a fish who probably has a horn, a unicorn which doesn’t have a horn, and an elephant which is red? What fun would that world be!”

An actor and teacher, Vani Tripathi Tikoo considers ‘The Little Prince’ as the Bible for all adults who want to understand children. Keeping her work with children alive after having done theatre with kids for more than two decades at the National School of Drama, Theatre in Education Company and having written plays that turned into performances, she has finally forayed into writing for children.

With the author, the book will be launched in the presence of Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs; Paresh Rawal, NSD’s chairperson and eminent actor and Professor Ramesh Chandra Gaur, Director, NSD.