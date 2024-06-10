Whitney Peak to join Phoebe Dynevor in Sony's upcoming shark thriller

Los Angeles: Actor Whitney Peak, known for portraying Zoya Lott in the "Gossip Girl" reboots, is set to star in Sony's untitled shark thriller alongside "Bridgerton" breakout Phoebe Dynevor.

The details of the plot and Peak's role are being kept under wraps, but the film will revolve around a community that has to deal with the shark attacks during a hurricane, according to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

The movie will be directed by Tommy Wirkola, who has previously helmed "Violent Night" starring "Stranger Things" star David Harbour.

Shooting on the feature is expected to begin in Melbourne in July.

Adam McKay and Kevin Messick are attached to produce the project via their banner ‘HyperObject Industries’.

Peak, who has also starred in the Disney+ movie "Hocus Pocus 2", will next be seen in the action film "Trap House".