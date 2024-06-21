Wherever I go, I'm asked about next season of 'Mirzapur', 'Don 3': Farhan Akhtar

Mumbai: Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar on Thursday said that he is happy he can finally answer one of the most asked questions by fans: When will "Mirzapur 3" release?

Akhtar, who backs the fan-favourite ‘Prime Video’ series with Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner ‘Excel Entertainment’, said that the popularity of the show, slated to arrive on July 5, is phenomenal.

"'Mirzapur' is truly a phenomenal show, the way it has made a place in the hearts of the audience all across the world. Whenever I go people ask me two-three questions. "One is, ‘What are you doing here?' (Second is) When will ‘Don 3’ and ‘Mirzapur 3’ come’? These are the questions I’m asked. So, I’m very happy that is finally happening,” Akhtar said at the trailer launch of the crime series.

The much-awaited third part of "Don", a film to be directed by Akhtar, will see Ranveer Singh taking on the mantle from Shah Rukh Khan. But not much is known about the movie beyond that.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, "Mirzapur" season three revolves around the old and new players in the crime world vying to become the most powerful in Mirzapur, the eponymous Uttar Pradesh city.

Akhtar said that the creative team behind the series deserves all the credit for making a show that has "fantastic talent" and understands the pulse of the audience.

"If the writing is not good, nothing is going to work. We live in an age now that if you don't like it, then with a click of a button, you can just watch 50 other things. So, the writing has to engage you, the characters have to be exciting. We’re blessed to have these people (makers) collaborate with us on the show,” he said.

The third season of “Mirzapur” stars Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Vijay Varma as Bharat Tyagi, Isha Talwar as Madhuri Yadav, Anjumm Shharma as Sharad Shukla and Priyanshu Painyuli as Radheshyam Aggarwal.

Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chadha, who play parents of Guddu Pandit, also round out the cast.

Tripathi said that he relied completely on the show's writers and director to essay his character of Kaleen Bhaiya, who, in the third season, will be seen trying to reclaim his throne as the mafia don of Mirzapur.

He may be the don on screen, but writers are the real masters of the show, the actor said.

"The writing is good and the credit should be given to writers. They (writers) have given me the lines and Guru (director) said, 'Say it in this way', our DOP was there (to shoot it). So, we are puppets. They are the masters (director). Whatever they ask me to do, I do it,” the actor said.

Tripathi Sharma said that she loves the transformation of her character from a nerdy student to a vengeful woman in the series.

“According to me, Golu was like ‘rasgulla’ in season one. In season two, she was 'aag babula' (hot headed) and in season three, she is 'bomb ka gola'. Golu is so much fun to play. I absolutely love her,” she said, adding, “I can't wait to start the hashtag #mirazapurseason 4.”

Singh said that he keeps thinking he will have better control over his nerves ahead of a season premiere, but it proves to be a challenge every time.

"With every season we feel the excitement and nerves will come into our control and now the new season is coming out, I would say, I’m nervous. Every time this happens because the fandom and fans are relentless. The theme of season three is also (about being) relentless. I hope they enjoy it," he said.

Varma, who played a dual role of Tyagi brothers in the previous season, said that he won't share his "strategy" in the show and spoil the fun.

"I think bad things happen with the Tyagi family. They had nothing to do with Mirzapur, but now revenge is the main thing. So, you will get to see the different shades of revenge (this season)" he said.