When you play a cop, there is a responsibility: Mrunal Thakur

Mumbai: Mrunal Thakur said it was challenging to play a cop in her upcoming film ‘Gumraah’, a role that she has tried to deal with responsibly. The crime thriller is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit ‘Thadam’, starring Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep. ‘Gumraah’ features Thakur as a cop while Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in a double role.

The ‘Jersey’ actor said since her role as a cop demanded her to sound firm, she was unsure if she could pull it off, primarily because of her soft voice.

“When you play a cop, there is a responsibility. For the first time, I have played someone, who is firm. It is difficult to play a cop. But the way my character is written is interesting. There are a lot of shades, there are a lot of ups and downs. It was challenging,” Thakur told reporters.

She added, “There were times when I would go to Vardhan Ketkar and tell him, ‘I don’t think I can do it’ and he would say, ‘You got this’. And sometimes my voice is sweet, but we had to be firm.”

Thakur said she also took notes from her family members, who have been police officers, to flesh out her character properly.

“My family belongs to the police department and it was nice to go back to them; take some anecdotes; listen to their stories and implement them in my character,” she added.

Thakur, who garnered wide critical acclaim for her performance in ‘Love Sonia’ and ‘Sita Ramam’, said she is grateful to writers for penning powerful roles for female actors and hopes this trend continues.

“There are strong women personalities out here, who do not get the recognition. It feels good to be in the centre of the poster in ‘Gumraah’. Who wouldn't want to? It’s about time. We need to change the definition of how Indian actresses were treated role-wise and not the other way. It is lovely to get such powerful roles and I hope there are many more to come,” she added.

Speaking of comparisons with Tabu and Rani Mukerji, who have played cop roles in two different films, ‘Drishyam’ and ‘Mardaani’ respectively, Thakur said, she looks up to both actors and hopes she has done justice to her role in ‘Gumraah’.

“I look up to Tabu ma’am and she is the goddess I worship. One of the reasons why I want to do ‘Gumraah’ is that when I heard the story, I could picture only Tabu ma’am. This is something I want to explore - this space and this genre. I have never been part of a thriller movie and this is a film, where you will sit at the edge of your seat and your mind will be at play. I am happy they are comparing me to Tabu and Rani ma’am. I hope I do justice,” she said.