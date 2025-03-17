When Sourav Ganguly played a cop and went viral!

If you’ve watched the reality show ‘Dadagiri’ even once, you know Sourav Ganguly is an absolute natural on camera. But this time, it wasn’t his hosting skills that went viral - it was him playing a cop! Now, before you jump to conclusions, here’s the real story.

Speculations were rife about Dada’s cameo in the ‘Netflix’ series ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’. But the wait is finally over. Did Dada don the uniform? Yes, he did. Not in the series, but for a collab that no one saw coming!

“As someone who has always been passionate about thrillers and cop dramas, ‘Khakee’ as a franchise is definitely one of my favourites. So, when ‘Netflix’ approached me, I was excited to collaborate with them for the newest instalment of ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’, in the capacity of a superfan. And I truly feel that. The series has been extensively shot in Kolkata and the gripping narrative and stellar performances make it a must-watch for anyone who appreciates a well-made thriller. I have the deepest respect and admiration for a maker like Neeraj Pandey and this collaboration with ‘Netflix’ has been an absolute delight,” said the ace cricketer.

Starring Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Parambrata Chatterjee, this crime saga brings the best of talent from Bengal.