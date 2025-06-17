When Ravie & Sargun reminded of romance in ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’

The promo of the new season of the fan-favourite show ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’ has introduced viewers to a fresh on-screen couple, Rishabh and Bhagyashree, who are already winning hearts across the nation. The excitement among the audience is palpable for the new season as it’s all set to bring back romance on television.

Amidst this, TV’s beloved power couple, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, who has always been known for their charisma on and off screen, is making headlines for their heartfelt reaction to the new season of the popular romantic drama ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’.

Ravie and Sargun took to their social media handles recently to share their excitement about the show and its new romantic pairing.

The heartfelt exchange delighted fans and added to the buzz around the much-anticipated show Bade Acche Lagte Hain’s new season. With romance making a strong comeback on Indian television and couples like Ravie and Sargun cheering it on, viewers have even more reason to tune in and fall in love all over again.