When Raghu Dakat meets Devi Chowdhurani at Ganesh Chaturthi

Actor-politician Dev, who is basking in the glory of ‘Dhumketu’, is all set to start the promotions of his upcoming Durga Puja Bengali film ‘Raghu Dakat’. On Ganesh Chaturthi, he was seen seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha at his home in Kolkata. Also present on the occasion was ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ actress Srabanti. Both ‘Raghu Dakat’ and ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ are releasing simultaneously on Durga Puja. Dev and Rukmini Maitra celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with family.