When I Did 'Lust Stories', I Was Nervous: Bhumi Pednekar

In a recent conversation, Bhumi Pednekar opened up about her intimate scenes in 'Lust Stories'. The actor featured in the short, which was directed by Zoya Akhtar. Talking about it, Bhumi revealed she was nervous before filming a 'full throttle' scene in a room full of people.

'Lust Stories' is an anthology, consisting of four different stories by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar. In it, Bhumi essayed the role of a housekeeper who maintains a complex situation with her owner, including a physical relationship. It also starred Neil Bhoopalam.

Recalling filming an intimate scene with Neil, Bhumi recently told a popular entertainment news portal, "When I did 'Lust Stories', I was nervous. It was a 'full throttle' orgasm, but at that time, for me intimacy coordinator, we didn't have that. But Zoya, with the sensitivity with which she took me and Neil through it because, as she said, it's not about 'you are a girl and you should feel comfortable when a male co-star needs to'."

"But I was nervous because this is the most naked I can be in a room full of people. I barely had any clothes on and we have protection and are technically done, but still, between Neil and me, we had to sit down and say that these are our boundaries. Just that conversation between your director, you and your co-actor were so important because you are in a moment and this is no different," she added.

Bhumi will be next seen in films like 'Bheed', 'Bhakshak' and 'Afwaah'. She also has 'The lady Killer' alongside Arjun Kapoor.