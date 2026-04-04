What’s Coming Next?

Ranging from drama, action, thriller and romance, enjoy the week with new films and shows from ‘Sony LIV’ (‘Hui Gumm Yaadein…’), ‘Jio Hotstar’ (‘The Testaments’), ‘Prime Video’ (‘The Boys’ S5) and ‘Netflix’ (‘18th Rose’ and ‘Big Mistakes’).

Hui Gumm Yaadein…

To air on April 6, the new ‘Sony LIV’ series will follow Dr Dev Mehta’s unique approach to diagnosis and his second chance at life. The show will focus on dramatic and emotional stories, often involving patients seeking his help.

The Testaments

Starring Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday and others, the ‘Hulu’ series, to air digitally on ‘Jio Hotstar’ too, is a sequel to the hit series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. To stream on April 8, it follows a new generation of young women in Gilead to grapple with the bleak future that awaits them.

The Boys S5

The final season of the highly anticipated hit ‘Prime Video’ series is set to be released on April 8, where everything is in shambles; nobody has any idea of what happens next and it is more destructive than ever!

18th Rose

The highly awaited reunion of the much-loved K-pop band finally makes its return on March 27 in the form of a new documentary, titled ‘BTS: Return’. After a long hiatus, the boys come with their new resilience and a promise to hype up their fans.

Big Mistakes

TThe ‘Netflix’ comedy series follows two incapable siblings – after being blackmailed to work for some dangerous men – working as the most disorganised duo in an organised crime. It’ll release on April 9.