What’s Coming Next?

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Ranging from thriller, drama, crime, history and action, enjoy the week with new films and shows from OTT streamers ‘Netflix’ (‘Heartbreak High S2’, ‘As The Crow Flies’ and ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’), ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ (‘Blood Free’) and ‘Sony LIV’ (‘Adrishyam: The Invisible Heroes’)!

Blood Free

Starring Ju Ji-hoon, Han Hyo-joo, Lee Hee-joon and others, the upcoming series is about a former bodyguard who is brought back to his job to protect the CEO of a lab-grown meat company. It will premiere on April 10 on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’.

Adrishyam: The Invisible Heroes

The Sony LIV action-drama stars Divyanka Tripathi and Eijaz Khan in pivotal roles. To be released on April 11, the new series will focus on two average civilians (Tripathi and Khan) who also happen to be working as secret spies.

Heartbreak High S2

The much-anticipated second season of the hit ‘Netflix’ series is back on April 11. With the old cast and new faces, this season is going to be full of new drama, unexpected chaos and crazy shenanigans at Hartley High.

As The Crow Flies

The Turkish drama, starring Birce Akalay, Ibrahim Celikkol and others, is about a woman coming face-to-face with the dark side of ambition, envy and the desire to be seen. It will be available to stream on ‘Netflix’ on April 11.

Amar Singh Chamkila

The eagerly awaited biopic, which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali, will debut on ‘Netflix’ on April 12 and features Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. In the movie, Parineeti Chopra will be seen playing the role of Amarjot Kaur, Chamkila’s wife.















