What’s Coming Next?

Ranging from thriller, comedy, crime, horror and sci-fi genres, enjoy the week with new films and shows from OTT streamers ‘Netflix’ (‘Maamla Legal Hai’, ‘Murder Mubarak’ and ‘3 Body Problem’), ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ (Show Time’) and ‘Amazon Prime Video’ (‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’)!

Maamla Legal Hai

The upcoming courtroom comedy sheds light on the world of law through the eyes of eccentric lawyers and the bizarre cases they have to deal with. To stream on ‘Netflix’ on March 1, the series stars Ravi Kishan in the lead role.

Show Time

Starring Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal and Shriya Saran, the show will present an ‘epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema’. It will drop on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ on March 8.

Murder Mubarak

The upcoming horror mystery, set to digitally debut on March 15 on ‘Netflix’, stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and many others. The film is about a police officer who sets to delve into the mystery behind a murder investigation.

3 Body Problem

Starring Eiza Gonzalez, John Bradley, Marlo Kelly and others, the upcoming sci-fi series will explore the threats faced by humanity from an alien civilisation after an educator delivers a lecture on the three-body problem. The ‘Netflix’ series will stream on March 21.

Ae Watan Mere Watan

The highly anticipated ‘Amazon Prime Video’ film will see Sara Ali Khan star in it. Set in the timeline of the freedom fight for an independent India, the film will show a young girl who chose the path of a freedom fighter to free her country. It will stream on March 21.