What’s Coming Next?

Ranging from thriller, action, crime, romantic and documentary genres, enjoy the week with new films and shows from OTT streamers ‘Netflix’ (‘Article 370’, ‘Buried Truth’, ‘Players’ and ‘House of Ninjas’) and ‘Amazon Prime Video’ (‘Love Storiyaan’)!

Love Storiyaan

The upcoming documentary series, which is set to be released on Valentine’s Day, that is, February 14, will present six real-life love stories. With each episode directed by Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal and Vivek Soni, the series will be available to be streamed on ‘Prime Video’.

Players

Starring Gina Rodriguez, Tom Ellis, Damon Wayons Jr, Joel Courtney, Liza Koshy and others, the rom-com sees Mack successfully devising hook-up ‘plays’ with her friends, but out of the blue, she finds herself falling for one of her targets, letting her play for keeps. The film will stream on February 14 on ‘Netflix’.

House of Ninjas

The ‘Netflix’ drama is about the last Ninja clan, the Tawara family, who retired from their ninja life after a past that shook them to their core. But now, this family will come forward to fight the threats that may endanger everyone’s lives. Starring Kento Kaku, Aju Makita and others, it will stream on February 15.

Article 370

The highly anticipated political drama, which stars Bollywood actor Yami Gautam as an intelligence agent, will reportedly be ‘inspired by true events’ and will delve into a ‘powerful narrative’ that shaped Kashmir’s fate. In addition to having its theatrical debut on February 23, the movie will also have its digital premiere on ‘Netflix’.

Buried Truth

With the original title ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’, the ‘Netflix’ documentary is based on the infamous murder case of Sheena Bora, in which her mother Indrani Mukerjea was arrested, who was earlier married to media tycoon Peter Mukerjea. The series will stream on February 23.