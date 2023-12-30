What’s Coming Next?

Ranging from thriller, mythology and action genres, enjoy the beginning of 2024 with new films and shows from OTT streamers ‘Netflix’ (‘Killer Soup’), ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ (‘Echo’ and ‘The

Legend of Hanuman’ Season 3) and ‘Prime Video’ (‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Indian Police Force’)!

Tiger 3



The fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe is all set to make its digital debut on ‘Amazon Prime Video’ on December 31. The film stars actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi along with Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in cameo roles.

Echo

Set to stream on January 10 on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’, ‘Marvel Studios’ brings the story of Maya Lopez, who must face her past and accept her Native American roots before moving forward. The series stars Alaqua Cox who portrays the titular character.

Killer Soup

Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma in lead roles, the series is about an aspiring yet talentless home chef, who conspires to replace her husband with her lover, but life has a way of throwing twists into her plan! It will stream on ‘Netflix’ on January 11.

The Legend of Hanuman S3

The much anticipated third season of the animated mythological series is back with the hero and God Hanuman ready to fight with Lord Ram and Lakshman against Ravan. The series will stream on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ on January 12.

Indian Police Force

Action director Rohit Shetty is ready to bring his first-ever Cop Universe web series, which stars ‘Shershah’ star Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. A story of perseverance and bravery, the series will be streamed on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ on January 19.