What’s Coming Next?

Ranging from drama, romantic, comedy, thriller and fantasy genres, enjoy new engaging films and shows from OTT streamers ‘Netflix’ (‘Castlevania: Nocturne’, ‘Khufiya’ and ‘Damsel’) and ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ (‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’ and ‘Loki’ Season 2)!

Castlevania: Nocturne

After the success of the hit series ‘Castlevania’, ‘Netflix’ is set to bring back another series under the franchise. It’ll focus on vampire hunter prodigy Richter Belmont’s fight to uphold his family’s legacy while preventing the rise of a ruthless, power-hungry vampire. It will stream on September 28.

Tumse Na Ho Payega

With a star cast of Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Parmeet Sethi and Meghna Malik, the ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ film is a light-hearted drama about the modern-day challenges faced by today’s youth. Viewers can watch it on September 29.

Khufiya

The much-anticipated Vishal Bhardwaj-directed thriller film, set to be released on October 5 on ‘Netflix’, will see Tabu essaying the role of a RA&W agent on the trail of a mole (Ali Fazal) selling India’s defense secrets. Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi and others also round out the cast.

Loki S2

Tom Hiddleston is ready to be back with the second season of his hit ‘Marvel’ series on October 6 on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’. The new season will focus on the God of Mischief’s journey into the TVA. Owen Wilson as Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie and Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely will be seen with Tom.

Damsel

The upcoming action fantasy stars ‘Stranger Things’ actor Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Elodie who is thrown away as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon and forced to survive by relying on her wits and the will to live. The adventurous film will be available to stream on ‘Netflix’ on October 13.