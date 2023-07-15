What’s Coming Next?

Ranging from drama, romantic, comedy and fantasy genres, enjoy films and shows from ‘Netflix’ (‘Sweet Magnolias S3’), ‘Amazon Prime Video’ (‘Bawaal’ and ‘Good Omens S2’), ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ (‘Aashiqana S4’) and ‘Jio Cinema’ (Trial Period’)!

Sweet Magnolias S3

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley and Brooke Elliott are once again back for a brand-new season of the much sought ‘Netflix’ series, as the childhood friends are set to face new trials in their lives. It’ll stream on July 20.

Bawaal

With Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in lead roles, the ‘Prime Video’ film chronicles the love story of Ajay and Nisha, who find themselves fighting not only for their lives but also for their love. It’ll debut digitally on July 21.

Aashiqana S4

The fourth instalment of the ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ series is all set to bring back its lead stars Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey as they face new circumstances in their lives after parting ways from their wedding. The new season will stream on July 24.

Good Omens S2

The second season of the ‘Prime Video’ series, will see some sort of mystery around archangel Gabriel. Also, a new character is in store to be introduced soon to the audience and fans. It’s set to stream on July 28.