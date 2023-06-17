What’s Coming Next?

Ranging from drama, romantic and comedy genres, enjoy films and shows from ‘Netflix’ (‘The Perfect Find’, ‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘They Cloned Tyrone’), ‘Amazon Prime Video’ (‘Tiku Weds Sheru’) and ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ (‘The Trial: Pyaar Kanoon Dhoka’)!

Tiku Weds Sheru

The new comedy film stars actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. A story about two survivors who pass through every hurdle while living their lives to the fullest, it will premiere on ‘Prime Video’ on June 23.

The Perfect Find

The upcoming rom-com, starring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers in the lead roles, is about a woman who finds herself falling for her boss’s son. Also starring Gina Torres, Aisha Hinds and others, it will start streaming on ‘Netflix’ on June 23.

Lust Stories Season 2

The second season of the much-anticipated anthology series is back with an ensemble cast including Kajol, Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur and others. It will be available to stream on ‘Netflix’ on June 29.

The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka

Starring Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta in the Indian adaptation of the hit American TV legal drama ‘The Good Wife’, the show will focus on Noyonika, who will face the biggest challenge of her life. Viewers can watch it on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ on July 14.

They Cloned Tyrone

Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, Keifer Sutherland, John Boyega and others star in this action-comedy movie, which sees an odd trio going against a nefarious government conspiracy. The ‘Netflix’ film will be available to stream on July 21.



