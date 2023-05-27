What’s Coming Next?

Ranging from drama, action, romantic and comedy genres, enjoy films and shows from ‘Netflix’ (‘Arnold’, ‘Never Have I Ever’ and ‘Extraction 2’), ‘Amazon Prime Video’ (‘My Fault’) and ‘JioCinema’ (‘Blood Daddy’)!

Arnold

This three-part ‘Netflix’ documentary will present never-before-heard stories of ‘The Terminator’ fame Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from Austria to his high American dreams. It will stream on June 7.

Never Have I Ever S4

The final season of the much-anticipated ‘Netflix’ series will see Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) experience new things in her high school and love life. It will be available to stream on June 8.

My Fault

The ‘Prime Video’ film follows the forbidden love story of Noah (Nicole Wallace), who meets and falls in love with her stepbrother Nick (Gabriel Guevara). It will be available to stream on June 8.

Blood Daddy

The much-anticipated Shahid Kapoor-starrer is all set to make its digital debut on the OTT platform ‘JioCinema’ on June 9. The film is packed with action and thrills to keep the viewers hooked till the end.

Extraction 2

The sequel to the hit ‘Netflix’ film will see ‘Thor’ fame Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as Tyler Rake, who returns from Bangladesh only to set out for his next mission with his team. The new film will stream on June 16.