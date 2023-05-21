What’s Coming Next?

Ranging from drama, action and thriller genres, enjoy films and shows from ‘Netflix’ (‘Fubar’ and ‘Scoop’) and ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ (‘The Kardashians S3’, ‘City of Dreams S3’ and ‘Avatar: The Way of Water)!

Fubar

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Aparna Brielle, Travis Van Winkle and others, the new ‘Netflix’ series will focus on a CIA operative who, before his retirement, will do one last job in his field. It will stream on May 25.

City of Dreams S3

The new season of the political drama will see the Gaikwad family reunite as they face both old and new enemies as well as protect their legacy at any cost. It will be available to watch on May 26.

The Kardashians S3

The journey of the Kardashian family continues in the brand new season, as the reality show will see more drama and secrets. It will stream on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ on May 27.

Scoop

A journalist’s life is turned upside down when she must prove her innocence in the ‘Netflix’ series. Starring Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub and others, it will be able to be streamed on June 2.

Avatar: The Way of Water

The sequel to the global hit film, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and others in pivotal roles, sees Jake Sully and his family fighting off new threats to their world, Pandora. The film will stream on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ on June 7.