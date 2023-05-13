What’s Coming Next?

Antman and The Wasp: Quantumania

Starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors and others, the sequel to ‘Ant-Man’ will be released on ‘Disney+’ on May 17. It focuses on Scott Lang (Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Lilly) getting dragged into the quantum realm along with Lang’s daughter and Van Dyne’s parents.

Modern Love Chennai

The upcoming ‘Prime Video’ anthology series, which is set to premiere on May 18, will follow six episodes of love stories in Chennai. These love stories will see a journey of relationships, hurdles and the bond between the characters.

XO, Kitty

The new ‘Netflix’ rom-com stars Anna Cathcart, Anthony Keyvan, Minyeong Choi in pivotal roles. The show will explore Kitty, the youngest of the Covey sisters, embarking on a journey in search of true love. It will be available to stream on May 18.

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

The ‘Netflix’ movie, starring Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz and others, centres on a cop who is determined to solve the mystery of a local politician’s missing jackfruits. It will be available on May 19.

American Born Chinese

A typical teenager and high school student named Jin Wang finds himself involved in a conflict with Chinese mythological gods in the new ‘Disney+’ series. Ben Wang, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and others are among the cast members of the show, which will premiere on May 24.