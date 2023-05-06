What’s Coming Next?

Ranging from thriller, drama, action and fantasy genres, enjoy films and shows from ‘Netflix’ (‘Queen Cleopatra’), ‘Prime Video’ (‘Dahaad’), ‘Apple+ TV’ (Silo) and ‘Jio Cinema’ (‘Vikram Vedha’)!



Silo

Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Iain Glen, Will Patton, Ferdinand Kingsley and others in pivotal roles, the ‘Apple+ TV’ series explores a hidden world living under strict protection and regulations to protect its citizens from the toxicity of the outside world. It will stream on May 10.

Queen Cleopatra

The ‘Netflix’ docudrama is all about witnessing the origins of the famed queen of Egypt who not only ruled for 21 years but also the end of her reign by her suicide. It will be available to stream on May 10.

Dahaad

Starring Sonakshi Sinha along with Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah and others, the ‘Prime Video’ series will focus on cop Anjali Bhaati (Sinha), who investigates a series of deaths where women are found dead in public toilets. It will stream on May 12.

Vikram Vedha

The Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film of the same name stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and others. It will be available to stream on May 12 on ‘Jio Cinema’.