What’s Coming Next?

Ranging from thriller, comedy, horror and fantasy genres, enjoy films and shows from ‘Netflix’ (‘The Romantics’, ‘Red Rose’ and ‘Cirkus’), ‘Prime Video’ (‘Carnival Row Season 2’) and ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ (‘The Night Manager’)!

The Romantics

Set to stream on February 14, the four-part ‘Netflix’ docuseries is a tribute to late filmmaker Yash Chopra, who directed classics such as ‘Silsila’, ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, ‘Veer-Zaara’ and ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ and established Bollywood’s famed studio, ‘Yash Raj Films’.

Carnival Row S2

The new season of the hit ‘Prime Video’ series brings back Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne as Philo and Vignette, who will witness tension brewing between humanity and the fae due to mysterious murders, along with the challenge of choosing sides. It will be available on February 15.

Red Rose

A group of teenagers falls victim to the ‘Red Rose’ app, exposing them to a supernatural being and the power of the dark web, in the British horror drama starring Amelia Clarkson, Ali Khan, Harry Redding and others. On February 15, it will be accessible through ‘Netflix’.

Cirkus

On February 17, the Rohit Shetty-directed movie, which stars Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and others, will make its digital debut on ‘Netflix’. The plot centres on the comedic mishaps that the characters experience.

The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Shobita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl play significant roles in the Hindi adaptation of the BBC spy drama. On February 17, it will debut on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’.