What’s Coming Next?

Ranging from mystery thriller, action, rom-com and sci-fi genres, enjoy films and shows from ‘Netflix’ (‘Lockwood and Co.’, ‘You People’, ‘The Snow Girl’ and ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’) and ‘Prime Video’ (‘An Action Hero’)!

Lockwood and Co.

A small group, including two young boys and a new girl with extraordinary psychic abilities, set out on a quest to solve a mystery. The mystery thriller, starring Ruby Stokes, Luke Treadway, Morven Christie and others, will be available on ‘Netflix’ starting on January 27.

An Action Hero

Maanav, a superstar played by Ayushmann Khurrana, flees after being involved in an accident that alters his life and destiny. The movie, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Madhav and others, will debut digitally on ‘Prime Video’ on January 27.

You People

The rom-com, starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and many more, is about a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics. The ‘Netflix’ movie will start streaming on January 27.

The Snow Girl

The mystery-thriller on ‘Netflix’ is primarily focused on the Martin family’s missing daughter Amaya. The search for the girl begins shortly after, as journalist Miren is determined to find her. Starring Milena Smit, Jose Coronado, Tristan Ulloa and others, the mini-series will be available to stream on January 27.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

The protagonist of the ‘G.I. Joe’ spin-off revolves around Snake Eyes. The action movie will debut on ‘Netflix’ on January 29 and stars Henry Golding as the title character, along with Andrew Koji, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira and many others.