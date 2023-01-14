What’s Coming Next?

With winters having no mercy, get comfortable at home and enjoy films and shows from ‘Netflix’, ‘Prime Video’ and ‘Disney+ Hostar’!

That ‘90s Show

The ‘Netflix’ series, a spin-off of the popular TV program ‘That ‘70s Show’, stars Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, who forms relationships with a new generation of children in Point Place, Wisconsin, while being watched over by Kitty and Red. The new series, which will debut on January 19, also features Kurtwood Smith, Devra Jo Rupp and others.

Mission Majnu

The Shantanu Bagchi-directed film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi and Mir Sawar are in pivotal roles. The film tells the untold tale of a risky operation in Pakistan. ‘Netflix’ will start streaming the movie on January 20.

Shahmaran

The Turkish television series, starring Serenay Sarikaya as Sahsu and Burak Deniz as Maran, follows Sahsu after she reconnects with her estranged grandfather only to become embroiled in a legend that quickly alters her life. On January 20, the fantastical drama series will start streaming on ‘Netflix’.

Extraordinary

Set to stream on January 25, Disney+ Hotstar’s new series follows the story of three girls who are anything but average humans: they hold special powers that make them extraordinary. The series stars Siobhan McSweeney, Mairead Tyers and Sofia Oxenham in the lead roles.

Shotgun Wedding

Darcy and Tom’s wedding completely turns into a tunnel of unexpected craziness in the romantic comedy, which features Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez in the lead roles. On January 27, the ‘Prime Video’ film, which also features Jennifer Coolidge, Callie Hernandez and Sonia Braga in pivotal roles, will be released.